Jhené Aiko’s Big Sis Mila J Flaunts Perfect Bodacious Birthday Body

Mila J lit up her birthday in a white dress that clung to every curve, her sculpted body doing all the talking—bold, balanced, and bodacious.

Most people know Jhené Aiko’s silky voice and soulful R&B vibe, but meet her older sister, Mila J, the veteran singer, songwriter, dancer, and all-around visual force who’s been quietly carving her own lane in music since well before Chilombo hit the charts.

Born Jamila Akiko Aba Chilombo and raised in Los Angeles in a tight musical family, Mila was in girl groups as a kid, appeared as a dancer in Prince’s “Diamonds and Pearls” video, and went on to drop EPs and her debut album Dopamine as her own thing.

But forget the discography for a second, these birthday photos aren’t about tracks, they’re about presence.

Mila steps out in a white cutout dress that appears custom-made to accentuate every curve. Up top, the plunging halter and strategic rings frame her bust like a statement piece, bold and unashamed.

The bodice weaves together straps and hardware that catch light and attention, guiding the eye along her silhouette like choreography you feel before you see it.

Down below, the dress hugs her hips and waist, with a ruched texture that makes her curves pop even on a minimalist backdrop. The long skirt trails with a slow-burning elegance while the cutouts and ties tease glimpses of skin, a mix of poised and provocative that only someone with confidence could pull off without effort.

Whether she’s lifting an arm to tousle her hair or letting those straps hang like an accessory of attitude, she looks like she knows exactly which angles will make the world pause.

These shots are more than birthday glam, they’re a reminder that while her little sister gets the bigger headlines, Mila’s got her own kind of magnetism.

She doesn’t need loud gimmicks to get noticed; she just needs a camera, the right light and that instinct for commanding the frame.

This isn’t a side gig or “the sister of” photo dump; this is a moment where Mila J flips the script and makes everyone remember her name on sight.