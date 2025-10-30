Jim Jones, Maino & Dave East Ignite Chaos Over Eric Adams NYC Mayor Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East stirred a bit of chaos online after a viral post hinted they want Eric Adams back in the New York mayoral race.

Jim Jones, Maino and Dave East are three heavyweights of New York Hip-Hop! Big time! But now they have the internet buzzing. A couple days again they appeared to throw political support behind Mayor Eric Adams. But this was unexpected and sparked confusion across social media. Many questioning whether the move signals a serious push to “draft” Adams back into the mayoral race.

Adams reportedly dropped out of the race altogether. Still, a this post has revived speculation about his potential return Question: How do you even draft someone for mayor?

The situation has only grown weirder.

Some think the trio’s apparent endorsement could confuse voters or siphon attention away from other contenders. Jim Jones has maintained a close relationship with Adams, often praising the mayor’s confidence and streetwise demeanor. “The mayor’s got that New York swagger,” Jones once said. Aye…whatever works or nah?

Not everyone is buying into the alliance. Many within the Black community have been outspoken critics of Adams, particularly regarding policing and housing issues. And then there is that cozy relationship to Trump. That’s why the rappers’ apparent show of support raised eyebrows among longtime New York residents. New people or tourists may not see it, but many view Adams as out of step with everyday people.

Hip-Hop’s intersection with politics is confusing overall. We went from “Fight The Power” to “BFF With The Power.” Remember all those apolitical rappers that suddenly got political before the election? What is going on?

Whether Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East are seriously backing an Adams political comeback or just trolling remains to be seen.

I do not know this lady, but she seems to be the loudest voice of the community.