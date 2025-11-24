Jimmy Cliff Dies At 81 After Medical Complications In Jamaica

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Cliff died at 81 after a seizure and pneumonia, leaving behind a legacy that helped carry reggae music across borders and into global history.

Jimmy Cliff, whose unmistakable voice helped carry reggae beyond the Caribbean and into global consciousness, died Monday, his wife Latifa Chambers confirmed in a message posted on his official social media accounts.

“I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him,” Chambers wrote. “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Cliff’s wife also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for him during his final days. “I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process,” she added. “Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times.”

Their children, Lilty and Aken, also signed the message. Cliff was also the father of singer and actress Nabiyah Be.

Cliff, born James Chambers, became one of reggae’s first global stars thanks to a string of timeless anthems including “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” “Many Rivers to Cross,” “Wonderful World, Beautiful People” and his soulful take on Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now,” which gained renewed attention in the 1993 Disney film Cool Runnings.

But Cliff’s influence wasn’t limited to music. His starring role in the 1972 Jamaican film The Harder They Come introduced international audiences to reggae culture and helped cement the genre’s place in popular music. He also performed the movie’s title track, which remains one of his most enduring songs.

In 2010, Cliff was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a rare honor for a reggae artist. At the time of his passing, he held the distinction of being the only living reggae musician to have been awarded the Jamaican Order of Merit, the nation’s highest honor for achievement in the arts.

Cliff’s death marks the end of an era for Jamaican music and global reggae culture. He was 81.