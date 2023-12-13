Jodeci Announces “The Party, The After Party, The Vegas Residency”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jodeci will be the latest R&B act to take their talents to Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Party, The After Party, The Vegas Residency” will premiere at the House of Blues Music Hall at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Fan pre-sale tickets for the show will be available beginning today (December 13) at 10 am PT. General tickets for the first ten shows go on sale Saturday (December 16) at 10 am PT.

“The Party, The After Party, The Vegas Residency” kicks off on March 15. A second run begins on July 5. The series of performances drew its name from Jodeci’s 1995 album The Show, the After Party, the Hotel.

Additionally, the highly influential group released 1991’s Forever My Lady, 1993’s Diary of a Mad Band and 2015’s The Past, The Present, The Future. The RIAA certified Forever My Lady as 3x-Platinum.

Jodeci also collected a 2x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA for Diary of a Mad Band. In addition, The Show, the After Party, the Hotel reached Platinum certification.

DeVanté Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo became one of the standout R&B acts of the 1990s. The foursome scored five No. 1 songs on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Jodeci heads to Las Vegas as another legendary R&B performer just ended his residency there. Usher’s headline-generating My Way The Vegas Residency at Park MGM led to the Atlanta native receiving a Key to the City.