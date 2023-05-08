Joe Budden & Gillie Da King Clash On Social Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Both rappers-turned-podcasters had a lot to say about each other.

There appears to be a Hip Hop podcast conflict brewing. The Joe Budden Podcast‘s Joe Budden and Million Dollaz Worth of Game‘s Gillie Da King got into a war of words over the weekend.

The recent online battle between Joe Budden and Gillie Da King apparently began after Budden took a subliminal shot at Gillie on “The Gayes Lost” episode of his bi-weekly show.

“I don’t want to hear none of the money talk from you n#####. Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom,” said Budden. It turns out those comments were a subtle shot at Gillie Da King.

“After the washed-up rap career, in and out all the rehabs, all the beating on bit$hes, now [you] wanna podcast beef, 😂😂😂 I’ll beef when [you] start getting [some] ad money 💀 #GotEm,” tweeted Gillie on Sunday.

Joe Budden fired back at Gillie Da King from his own Twitter account. He wrote, “You selling ass out here for cheap… watch your mouth when you speak to or of me. 😭.”

Gillie Da King & Joe Budden Took Their Beef To Instagram Too

The back-and-forth between the two rappers-turned-podcasters did not just take place on Twitter. Both Joe Budden and Gillie Da King also clashed in the comments section of DJ Akademiks’s Instagram page.

“When dat money slow up [you] wanna Podcast Beef 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂,” posted Gillie Da King. Budden responded, “@gilliedaking I ain’t like your lil ad speech… I took that personally 😭😭.”

This weekend’s internet grudge involving Joe Budden and Gillie Da King kicked off after Budden recently had issues with It Is What It Is podcast host Cam’ron. The Dipset leader referred to Budden as “Hoe Buddons” in an Instagram post.

Cam’ron’s IG diss was a response to a conversation between Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. and Joe Budden on an episode of the JBP. Budden shot back at Cam by saying the “Oh Boy” hitmaker was “too sensitive.”

