John Legend Defends Rwandan Performance Amid War

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

John Legend defended his performance in Rwanda, arguing that music should not be a political weapon despite criticism over the nation’s involvement in the war with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

John Legend stood by his decision to perform in Rwanda after facing backlash for taking the stage in a nation entangled in a violent conflict with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 46-year-old EGOT winner addressed concerns following his recent performance in Kigali, emphasizing that his music should not be wielded as a political punishment.

“I don’t believe that we should punish the people of Rwanda and punish the people of other countries when we disagree with their leaders,” Legend said, according to the BBC.

His concert was part of Move Afrika, an initiative organized by the Global Citizen NGO, designed to promote music and cultural exchange across the continent.

Despite calls for him to cancel the show in light of Rwanda’s involvement in the ongoing war, John Legend stood firm, stressing the importance of the event’s mission.

“I’m aware of what’s happening (in DR Congo) and I’m aware of the calls there have been for me to not do this show, but I really believe that the mission of Move Afrika is still important,” the “All of Me” singer stated.

Rwanda became embroiled in the regional conflict in 2022, when roughly 4,000 troops were deployed to aid the March 23 Movement, a rebel group opposing the Congolese government and its allied militias.

The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, escalating a crisis that has plagued the region for decades.

On Monday, Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka revealed that more than 7,000 people have died in the eastern part of the country this year as a result of the violence.

The scale of devastation has raised concerns among human rights organizations, with ongoing efforts to broker peace remaining stagnant.

Legend, who has long used his platform to promote social causes, now finds himself at the center of a debate over the relationship between artistry and politics.

While some have condemned his performance as tone-deaf, others argue that cultural engagement should not be stifled by geopolitical tensions.

As the conflict continues, the debate over where artists should draw the line between entertainment and activism remains unsettled. But for Legend, the stage remains a place for unity, not division—a belief he refuses to compromise.