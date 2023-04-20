Jonathan Majors Accuses Cops Of “Clearly Coaching” Girlfriend, Claims Video Will Clear Him Of Assault 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors says video evidence proves the alleged victim was not injured, and cops coached her to say the actor grabbed her by the neck.

Johnathan Majors claims he has video evidence and a witness that will clear him of assaulting his girlfriend amid reports that other alleged victims will testify against him.

The actor also claims that cops “coached” the woman into making the claim that Majors “grabbed her by the throat,” and that she went out clubbing after the alleged altercation, and video evidence will prove she was not injured.

TMZ reports Jonathan Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry says the driver of the vehicle where the altercation took place saw the alleged victim assault Majors “while she was attempting to steal his phone.”

In new court documents filed on Wednesday (Apr. 19), Jonathan Majors’ attorney says the driver will testify to seeing the woman “hitting, scratching, and attacking” Jonathan Majors and claims the actor never attacked her “in any way at any time.” He will also state Jonathan Majors never “even raised his voice” and asked the driver to stop the car so he could get away from the woman.

The alleged victim claims she suffered a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear during the incident. The lawyer says evidence will show that is a “complete lie.”

New Filing Claims Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Went Clubbing After Alleged Attack

Included in the new filing are CCTV screenshots of the alleged victim. Chaudhry says the images show the woman drunk while out partying after the alleged attack. The attorney claims the woman uses her hand throughout the night and appears uninjured.

They claim the woman texted Jonathan Majors during her night out, accusing him of being unfaithful and threatening suicide. The attorney says the alleged victim let herself into the actor’s apartment after she ended her night out. He was not home, and she called him over 30 times and sent him several angry texts.

According to the court filings, the woman does not accuse Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in any of the messages. She also does not mention any alleged injuries.

Chaudhry says Majors returned home shortly after 11 A.M. the following morning when he found her in his walk-in closet. The actor called paramedics. When they arrived, the woman allegedly stated she did not know what happened to her.

The attorney also states body cam footage of her police interview shows cops “clearly coaching her to say that Mr. Majors grabbed her by the throat.” According to the legal docs, this was the first time the alleged victim made that claim.

Jonathan Majors’ legal team also issued a statement following a report that more alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the D.A.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Chaudhry stated, per People.