Jonathan Majors Addresses Alleged Grace Jabbari Assault Audio Leak

Jonathan Majors has addressed the leaked audio of an alleged conversation with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in which he appears to admit to abusing her.

Majors recently appeared on Sherri Shepard’s talk show in promotion of his new film Magazine Dreams. In addition to promoting the movie, Majors discussed the personal growth and self-reflection he has undergone since being convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in 2023 following a case filed against him by Jabbari.

While he was unable to discuss the details of the case, Majors opened up about the emotional toll and the journey he has been on since the verdict.

“Chaos came,” Majors admitted when asked how he felt during that tumultuous period.

Majors then likened the experience to being in a war, referencing biblical teachings on trials and tribulations.

“The Bible talks about trials and tribulations you know, but It’s very different to find yourself in it and you look at the Bible differently,” he said. “And uh it’s been a journey, you know.”

He recounted moments of deep struggle, acknowledging that there were days he barely moved from the couch, reflecting on how drastically his life had changed. Despite the hardships, Majors described the past two years as a time of healing and accountability.

“It’s been two years of growth, healing, accountability about who I was, where I was, what I was doing, where my mind was at, where my spirit was at,” he said.

He also shared a recent conversation with his partner, Meagan Good, where he acknowledged a shift in himself.

“I feel different,” he said. “I just feel different. And I love the man I am now.”

When asked about a recently leaked audio recording from 2023 that allegedly captured a discussion between him and Jabbari regarding an aggressive incident, Majors remained steadfast in his faith.

“God has a plan,” he said. “And sometimes you just throw your hands up. I’ve let go of control and just say, ‘Hey, whatever it is, it is.'”

Majors also spoke about his decision to open up about childhood abuse in his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He attributed his ability to address his past trauma to personal growth.

“I’m an athlete, I’m an actor, and both of those things come with instructors, teachers, and mentors,” he said. “But the self, I left that aside. Now, in this moment, I realized if I trained so hard for my career, I had to do the same for my self-wellness.”

He credited therapy and his pastor, Darius Daniels, for helping him on this path.

“I brought in the Avengers of therapists,” he said. “Therapy and my pastor have been instrumental.”

Through reflection, therapy, and faith, Majors expressed gratitude for the man he has become, saying, “I’ve grown, I’ve healed, and I’m still moving forward.”

Watch an extended portion of the interview in the YouTube video above.