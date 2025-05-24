Journalist Sacha Jenkins Dead, Tributes Pour In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Sacha Jenkins’ sudden death left a deep void in Hip-Hop journalism and film, with Instagram tributes reflecting his cultural influence and storytelling legacy.

Sacha Jenkins died suddenly, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped Hip-Hop journalism and documentary filmmaking through decades of culture-defining work.

The news of Jenkins’ passing was confirmed Thursday (May 23) by his wife, author and filmmaker Raquel Cepeda, who shared a message on Instagram asking for privacy.

“Please respect our family’s privacy during this difficult moment and refrain from posting before we as a FAMILY get the opportunity to make a formal announcement,” she wrote.

The exact date of Jenkins’ death has not been made public.

Jenkins began his career as a teenager in New York City, publishing Graphic Scenes & X-Plicit Language, one of the earliest graffiti-focused zines.

That early passion for street art and Hip-Hop culture would shape the rest of his life.

In 1994, he co-founded Ego Trip magazine, a publication that became a cult favorite for its raw, unfiltered take on Hip-Hop, race and pop culture.

The brand later expanded into books and television, including VH1’s ego trip’s The (White) Rapper Show, which Jenkins created and produced in 2007.

He later served as Chief Creative Officer at Mass Appeal, where he helped steer projects that blended journalism, music and visual storytelling.

Jenkins directed and produced several acclaimed documentaries, including Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing and Fresh Dressed.

He also helmed B######’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James and Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, both praised for their depth and storytelling.

Through his work with Mass Appeal and Showtime, Jenkins helped launch the Hip Hop 50 initiative, a multi-year celebration of the genre’s 50th anniversary.

Beyond film and journalism, Jenkins was also a musician and played in punk bands, reflecting his lifelong connection to underground and alternative scenes.

Tributes poured in across social media with messages of remembrance, a testament to Jenkins’ lasting imprint on Hip-Hop culture and storytelling.