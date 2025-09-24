JT Responds To Cardi B Album Diss, Says Stefon Diggs Is Gay, All Hell Breaks Loose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JT dragged Cardi B through the mud after catching strays on Cardi’s new album AM I THE DRAMA? and things got real ugly real quick.

The City Girls rapper clapped back on social media with some claims involving Cardi’s boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

JT posted a clip of a man named Chris Blake Griffith accusing Diggs of assault during an interview with blogger Tasha K.

“CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!! Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS I stand with the gays!!!!!,” JT wrote.

She didn’t stop there. JT followed it up by writing: “This is f###### NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn’t being taken seriously enough.”

The whole thing popped off after Cardi threw jabs at JT on her track “Magnet,” calling her envious and taking shots at her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert.

JT wasn’t about to let that slide and went full throttle on X, calling Cardi “a FRAUD non rapping hoe” and slamming her for weak bars.

“B#### couldn’t even find a word to rhyme with fake! We saw it with our own eyes,” she snapped.

No idgaf if that b#### sale 1 million units she gone always be a FRAUD non rapping hoe. b#### couldn't even find a word to rhyme with fake! We saw it with our own eyes — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) September 23, 2025

Cardi didn’t stay quiet either. She clapped back at the Diggs accusations, saying, “Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught.. there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times.”

Things got worse when Cardi came for Uzi’s rocking purses and JT defended her man hard. “Yes my man does this! mind his business works hard, take care of his family! inspired his generation & doesn’t snatch ass! His style is what made him LIL UZI!!!!”

I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL pic.twitter.com/66vWdMSiXE — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 23, 2025

Cardi then hit JT with a low blow, dragging her personal life into the mess: “I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up.”

This feud has been bubbling for years. It kicked off in 2022 after Cardi dropped “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla, and JT congratulated only Glo. Cardi stans took that as shade and the two started beefing on X.

Cardi called JT a “lapdog,” JT fired back with “wiener dog” and there’s been bad blood ever since.

The beef’s been fueled by more than lyrics. There’ve been rumors about ghostwriters, fake friendships, and industry loyalty. Cardi’s ties with GloRilla and JT’s link to Nicki Minaj have only made it messier.