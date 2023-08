Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

When reached for comment, Special Ed told AllHipHop, “I don’t have much details other than they found him in his room.”

It’s been said deaths always happen in threes—and sadly, it looks like the rap community has just suffered another loss. On the heels of losing “The Black Godfather” Clarence Avant and Timbaland’s longtime rhyming partner, Magoo, on Sunday (August 13), Hip-Hop is also mourning the death of Junior Mafia affiliate Chico Del Vec.

Hip-Hop legend Special Ed posted the news on his social media, writing, “Just got a call. Rest in Peace Chico Del Vec. Junior Mafia.” When reached for comment, Special Ed told AllHipHop, “I don’t have much details other than they found him in his room.”

Junior M.A.F.I.A. was formed in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn by The Notorious B.I.G. The backronym M.A.F.I.A. stands for “Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes.” In 1995, they released their debut album, Conspiracy, which was bolstered by the success of “Player’s Anthem” (which landed at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100) and “Get Money” (No. 17). It ultimately helped launch the career of Lil’ Kim as a solo artist.

The group disbanded shortly after the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G., but Lil’ Kim and Lil’ Cease deciding to continue on with their solo careers. In 2005, three of the members released a second album under the Junior M.A.F.I.A. name as a remembrance of the group.

Chico Del Vec. appeared in a 2012 episode of VH1’s Behind The Music about Biggie. In 2014, he made headlines for suggesting Biggie’s son, Christopher Wallace Jr., was gay. At the time, he said he came to that particular conclusion after coming across a picture of Wallace hugging another man from behind at his high school graduation ceremony. He was heavily criticized for his comments but defended them, saying, “I was talking the truth about n####s. I said something about CJ, Big’s son. He gay. N#### gay…After I seen this little footage s###, I was mad.”

Pointing at the photo in question, Chico added, “Look at this, man. What that look like to you, man? Is that suspect? Talking about ‘Biggie kid not gay.’ Look at this s###. If that was my son I’d whoop his a##. I’m not gon’ hug—My son not gon’ hug you from the back talking about ‘Graduation happy.’ Look at this s###? Look. Do this look suspect, man or what…That’s gay. That’s gay all the way.”

As Special Ed noted, no cause of death has been revealed. This is a developing story.