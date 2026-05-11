Jurors Begin Deliberations On Death Penalty For Foolio Murder

Four men convicted of murdering Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio now face a jury decision on whether they receive death or life in prison.

The trial for the four men convicted in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio is moving into the penalty phase.

A jury found Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy guilty of first-degree murder on Friday, and they return Monday afternoon to begin the penalty phase of the trial.

The Jurors will return at 1 P.M. to begin deciding whether to recommend life in prison or the death penalty.

Julio Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, was shot and killed outside a Tampa Holiday Inn in June of 2024.

The 25-year-old rapper was celebrating his birthday when the ambush occurred.

Prosecutors have been seeking the death penalty in this case, arguing the murder was premeditated and part of an ongoing gang conflict.

The monthlong trial revealed extensive testimony about a Jacksonville gang war that culminated in the Tampa shooting.

Foolio was a documented member of the Six Block/KTA gang, and his rivals allegedly orchestrated the attack.

Social media posts from the defendants hours after the shooting became key evidence for prosecutors, with the men allegedly celebrating the killing online.

The jury’s decision on whether to recommend death or life without parole will be one of the most significant outcomes in this high-profile case.

The penalty phase allows both the prosecution and defense to present additional evidence and arguments about the appropriate sentence.

Jurors will weigh aggravating factors presented by the state against mitigating circumstances raised by the defense.