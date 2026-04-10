Kanye Shares Chinese Kids Singing His Track After Travel Ban

Ye posts footage of Chinese schoolchildren singing his latest track hours after the UK government banned him.

Kanye didn’t let a government travel ban stop him from getting his music in front of a young audience on Friday.

The rapper’s UK headline slot at Wireless Festival evaporated after the Home Office rejected his entry application, but he pivoted immediately by posting Instagram footage of Chinese schoolchildren performing “All The Love,” a collaboration with Talkbox artist Andre Troutman from his new album “Bully.”

The kids, led by teacher Miho, who’s built a massive following for her students’ flawless renditions of contemporary urban tracks, delivered the song with precision that’d make any artist proud.

Ye’s move came hours after the festival officially collapsed.

According to the Daily Mail, the Home Office blocked his electronic travel authorization on the grounds that his presence wouldn’t be “conducive to the public good,” citing his documented history with antisemitic imagery and rhetoric.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly backed the decision, stating that the rapper should never have received an invitation in the first place.

The move triggered immediate cancellation of the entire festival, leaving thousands of ticket holders scrambling for refunds.

What made the timing particularly interesting was Ye’s apparent unbothered energy that same evening. While organizers were issuing apologies, he showed up at The Lab At Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles, where he performed an improvised set alongside actor Deon Cole and comedian Ocean Glapion.

The crowd treated him like royalty, with Glapion later posting that it was “one of the most amazing and memorable nights” and calling him a “modern day Michael Jackson.”

The contrast between the government rejection and the comedy club reception couldn’t have been sharper.