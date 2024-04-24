Kanye West Admits Punching Man For Alleged Assault On Wife: “He Had To Go To Bed Early” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West joked that he “tucked in” a man his wife Bianca Censori accused of assaulting her at the Chateau Marmont.

Kanye West is making light of punching a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife Bianca Censori, despite a police investigation into the incident.

Ye opened up about the incident during an interview on The Download podcast, clarifying that it went down at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and not Disneyland. According to West, he didn’t see the alleged assault although Censori described it to him. He didn’t deny punching the man, in fact Ye joked he put him to sleep.

“This guy just grabbed my wife,” he told host Justin LaBoy. West claims he confronted the man and unsuccessfully attempted to have security escort him off the premises.

“I talked to the guy and said, ‘You just, you need to leave right now,’ and he was like, ‘Oh, it’s okay. And, it’s like, ‘no, it’s not okay’,” West explained, insisting, “It wasn’t okay.”

He then joked, “He saw it wasn’t okay. He had to go to bed early… I tucked this n#### in.

Kanye describes what happened to the man who allegedly groped his wife:



“He had to go to bed early, I tucked this n#### in.” https://t.co/h32c2icCnk pic.twitter.com/anSs9YQxyD — Episodes (@episodesent) April 23, 2024

Kanye West reportedly punched one of twin brothers, Mark and Jonnie Houston, well-known L.A. restaurateurs. However, according to sources, Ye hit the wrong brother.

While West’s chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos claimed Censori “was battered and sexually assaulted,” eyewitnesses report the man merely bumped into her in the crowded club lobby.

Initial reports suggested the man grabbed Censori but Yiannopoulos claimed otherwise.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” he stated. “He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

The alleged victim was not severely injured and did not require hospital treatment. Kanye West and Bianca Censori left the Chateau Marmont before cops arrived. Police are investigating.