Kanye West Cheating Scandal With Bianca Censori Gets Messy

Bianca Censori admits she and Kanye West began their relationship while he was still married to Kim Kardashian.

‌Kanye West just got exposed by his own wife. Bianca Censori dropped a major confession during an interview with Vanity Fair.

The Australian architect finally broke her silence and admitted she and Ye started their relationship while he was still married to Kim Kardashian. Censori explained how their romance began at work.

“Proximity,” she said when asked about falling for the billionaire rapper. “Just working together. You’re spending so much time with somebody. So we’d be either on the phone together or with each other all the time.”

The timeline gets messy when you look at the facts. Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. But Censori joined Yeezy as head of architecture in 2020.

She met Ye in Switzerland during the pandemic after he saw her digital art on Instagram. Their connection was instant and intense.

The confession sheds new light on Kim’s divorce. Kim previously blamed Ye’s “mental breaks” for their marriage ending. She never mentioned another woman being involved. Now we know Bianca was in the picture much earlier than anyone realized.

Censori’s admission explains a lot about their quick marriage. The couple tied the knot in December 2022, just months after Kim’s divorce was finalized.

Their relationship moved fast because it had been building for years. The architect described her attachment style as intense.

“I pair-bond so intensely and so deeply that that person becomes part of me,” she said. This explains how she could fall for a married man and stick with him through all his controversies.

Ye’s pattern with women is clear. He moved from Amber Rose to Kim, then from Kim to Bianca. Each transition happened while he was still involved with the previous woman.

The rapper doesn’t seem to do clean breaks.