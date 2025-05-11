Kanye West Cease & Desist Over Daughter At Met Gala Deemed “A Hoax”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The reality TV star’s attorney, Laura Wasser, hasn’t received any such letter, and representatives for West also denied any involvement with the supposed correspondence.

Contrary to initial reports, Kanye West didn’t send Kim Kardashian a cease and desist letter accusing her of leaving their daughter North unattended in a car during the Met Gala.

TMZ first reported that a cease and desist had been sent, alleging Kardashian violated their custody agreement by leaving North alone in a vehicle and exploiting their children on social media. However, TMZ later clarified the letter was a hoax, with sources close to Kardashian’s legal team dismissing it as a publicity stunt.

The debunked letter claimed West was demanding Kardashian stop posting photos and videos of their children online, refrain from involving them in public events without his consent and remove any existing social media content he hadn’t approved. It also included false allegations that Kardashian denied West access to their children and exploited them for personal or commercial gain.

The incident follows recent headlines about Kanye West and his current wife, Bianca Censori, considering legal action against a celebrity dentist, but there’s no connection to the custody situation with Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married on May 24, 2014, in a high-profile wedding held in Florence, Italy. They began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013.

But after having four children—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—Kardashian filed for divorce from West on February 19, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized on November 29, 2022.

Following the divorce, they agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their four children, but West claims he rarely gets to see him, prompting him to lash out on social media on many occasions.

Shortly after West and Kardashian’s divorce was finalized, West married Censori, who herself has become a spectacle in the public eye due to her NSFW wardrobe.