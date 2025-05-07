Kanye West Ends Piers Morgan Interview After Clash In Majorca

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West ended a Piers Morgan interview in Majorca after a dispute over his Twitter (X) follower count led to a heated exchange and abrupt exit.

Kanye West abruptly ended a sit-down with Piers Morgan in Majorca after the British broadcaster misstated his follower count on Twitter (X), prompting the polarizing figure to walk out less than two minutes into the taping.

The tense exchange unfolded during a taping for Morgan’s YouTube series Uncensored, where the conversation quickly derailed after Morgan claimed West had 32 million followers on the platform.

That number didn’t sit well with the 47-year-old Hip-Hop artist.

“Now, look, right now you’re not going to take inches off my d**k, bro—like, how many followers do I have?” West snapped, before standing up and leaving the interview. “No sir, this is what you get for now. We can circle back when you can count.”

Morgan later posted a photo of West standing in front of the Mediterranean Sea with a caption that summed up the encounter: “So, I interviewed Kanye West again today. It didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby.”

The interview had already gotten off to an uneasy start.

As Morgan greeted West and asked how he was doing, the rapper gestured toward the ocean and responded, “You see that view?… On the answer how my life is, judge me by the view.”

Morgan replied, “The view is Majorca, I’ve been there. For all intents and purposes, you seem very relaxed and happy. That is in direct contrast to your public image at the moment.”

West interrupted repeatedly before Morgan pivoted to the topic of social media, which triggered the walkout. The interview was filmed in Majorca, where West has been staying amid reports of a possible separation from his wife, Bianca Censori.