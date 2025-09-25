Kanye West Documentary Rakes In Big Bucks Without Traditional Marketing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ye’s new documentary “In Whose Name?” earned $776,000 in its opening weekend while stirring buzz over its raw footage and controversial subject matter.

Kanye West delivered both drama and dollars as his documentary In Whose Name? pulled in $776,000 during its limited U.S. theatrical debut, despite minimal promotion and a modest rollout across 1,000 cinemas.

The film spans six years of Ye’s turbulent life, capturing some of his most polarizing public moments—from the backlash over his “White Lives Matter” shirt to his antisemitic comments on Twitter.

Clips from the “In Whose Name?”, including one in which Kanye West reportedly lashes out at Kris Jenner, have quickly circulated online, fueling even more interest.

Despite the lack of a major marketing campaign, the strong box office performance suggests there’s still a sizable audience curious about Ye’s public unraveling and private reflections.

The documentary’s producers plan to expand its theatrical run and eventually release it on streaming platforms.

In Whose Name? is expected to reach digital platforms in the coming months.