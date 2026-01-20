Kanye West Heading To India For Tour In April 2026

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is heading to India in April 2026 for his first tour dates since multiple 2025 cancellations amid antisemitism controversies.

Kanye West is bringing his music to India for the first time ever, according to local reports.

The Chicago rapper has reportedly confirmed concert dates in April 2026 across the country, marking his return to international touring after a turbulent 2025. West’s India tour represents a major comeback following widespread concert cancellations last year.

The 47-year-old artist faced multiple venue rejections and festival withdrawals due to his antisemitic statements and controversial social media posts.

Slovakia’s Rubicon Festival dropped West from their July 2025 lineup after protest groups organized petitions against his appearance. Festival organizers cited “external pressure and logistical challenges” when they canceled the entire event rather than proceed with West as the headliner.

South Korea also pulled the plug on West’s planned May 2025 concert. Organizers canceled the Seoul show following his release of “Heil Hitler,” a track that glorifies Nazi ideology and sparked international outrage.

Prague’s mayor publicly refused to host any West concerts, stating there was “no room for antisemitism” in the Czech capital. Similar rejections came from venues across Europe and Asia throughout 2025.

West later claimed he was “done with antisemitism” and re-released the controversial track as “Hallelujah” with Christian lyrics replacing Nazi references.

The India dates mark West’s first confirmed international shows since his Italy concert announcement. He’s scheduled to perform on July 18, 2026, at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, his first European show since 2014.

West previously visited India twice for reasons other than non-performance. He came in 2009 for a spiritual retreat at an ashram and returned in 2012 to promote his women’s fashion line in Mumbai.

India’s growing appetite for international Hip-Hop acts makes the West’s tour timing strategic. Travis Scott and Post Malone have performed successful Indian tours in recent months, drawing massive crowds.

West’s April 2026 India tour will support his upcoming album Bully.

The project drops January 30, 2026, after multiple delays and represents his first major release since the antisemitism controversies began.