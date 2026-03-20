Kanye West Malibu Mansion Curse Strikes Again With Foreclosure & Bankruptcy

Kanye’s Malibu mansion curse continues as the current owner files for bankruptcy and faces foreclosure on the $57M property.

Kanye West’s Malibu mansion has become the real estate equivalent of a horror movie, and the latest chapter just got darker.

The $57 million beachfront property he purchased in 2021 is now headed to foreclosure after its current owner, developer Steven “Bo” Belmont, defaulted on an $18.5 million loan and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This isn’t just another celebrity real estate fail, it seems to be a curse that keeps on giving.

Kanye West bought the Tadao Ando-designed architectural masterpiece with grand visions of transforming it into a minimalist sanctuary.

Instead, he ordered handyman Tony Saxon to strip the home of everything: wiring, plumbing, fire pits, jacuzzis. The rapper’s plans shifted constantly during construction, moving from “bomb shelter” to “monastery” to “recording studio” to “playground.”

None of it happened. Kanye West sold the gutted property in 2024 for $21 million, taking a $36 million loss.

The mansion’s troubles didn’t end with West’s exit. A jury awarded Saxon $140,000 in March 2026 after the handyman sued for unpaid wages and hazardous working conditions.

West had originally been sued for $1.7 million, but the court sided partially with the contractor, finding the rapper liable for damages.

Belmont’s ownership proved even more chaotic. The developer purchased the stripped-down mansion with promises to restore it, then pivoted to a crypto-backed timeshare model that attracted hundreds of small-time investors.

The scheme collapsed faster than West’s original vision. Belmont attempted to flip the property multiple times, listing it for $50 million, then $34.9 million, then $30 million. Nothing stuck.

The foreclosure auction was scheduled for March 19, 2026, in Pomona, California, with the property’s loan balance sitting at $21.1 million.

Belmont’s bankruptcy filing temporarily halted the auction, pushing the sale date to April.

This mansion has consumed everyone who’s touched it. West lost $36 million. Saxon fought for justice and lost in court.

Belmont’s investors lost millions. The property itself remains a concrete shell on Malibu’s most expensive real estate, a monument to ambition gone wrong.