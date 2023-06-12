Kanye West Seemingly Films ‘Off The Grid’ Music Video Shot By North West 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West celebrated his birthday at a private bash in Los Angeles which seemingly doubled as a music video shoot, filmed by North West.

Kanye West was all smiles as he celebrated his 46th birthday at the weekend.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder marked his born day with a private bash in Los Angeles on Saturday (Jun. 10), two days after his actual birthday on Jun. 8, per TMZ. He was surrounded by loved ones and celebrity pals, including Chloe Bailey, Ty Dolla $ign, and Freddie Gibbs.

Amid the celebrations, Kanye seemingly mixed business with pleasure, apparently shooting the visuals to DONDA‘s “Off The Grid.” However, behind the camera was his eldest child, North West. Ye’s new wife, Bianca Censori, watched alongside the little girl, who turns ten later this week (Jun. 15).

Donning the sock shoe and massive shoulder pads combo he’s sported recently, Ye rapped the lyrics while throwing some signature Kanye West shapes as North West guided the camera.

Elsewhere during the bash, guests were greeted by nude models atop tables with nothing but a few bits of sushi to cover their modesty. Originating in Japan, the practice of sashimi or sushi from naked women instead of plates is referred to as Nyotaimori.

In clips shared online, several nude women covered in food can be seen lying on tables while staring blankly up at the ceiling. In one video, Kanye chats with friends watching a chef place food on top of one of the models.