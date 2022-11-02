Kanye West Won’t Be Able To Sell White Lives Matter Shirts And Here’s Why

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It seems like Ye doesn’t have the answers on selling clothes … again. He didn’t event secure his trademark before debuting his shirts.

Producer-turned-rapper-turned-designer-turned-headline maker Kanye West is not only blocked from Twitter, Instagram, Sketchers, and your local synagogue but also from selling the “White Lives Matter” shirts that started so much drama over the last couple of months.

Ye won’t be able to sell the White Lives Matter” shirts because two Black men, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, own the trademark.

Ja and Ward, hosts of the radio show “Civic Cipher” in Phoenix, AZ, were given the legal trademark from a listener who initially registered it to make sure the wrong people never got it to profit from White supremacy or hate speech.

According to Capital B News, Ja said, “This person who first procured it didn’t really love owning it because the purpose was not necessarily to get rich off of it. The purpose was to make sure that other people didn’t get rich off of that pain.”

The trademark was secured on October 3rd and covers “Blouses; Boxer shorts; Graphic T-shirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Jeggings, namely, pants that are partially jeans and partially leggings; Jogging suits; Ladies’ underwear; Leggings; Overcoats; Polo shirts; Shirts; Short trousers; Short-sleeved or long-sleeved t-shirts; Short-sleeved shirts; Shorts; Ski masks; Sleeveless jerseys; Small hats; Socks; Sports jackets; Sports shirts; Sweat pants; Sweat shirts; Sweat suits; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Sweatsocks; Sweatsuits; Tank-tops; Tee-shirts; Women’s clothing, namely, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Yeezy debuted the t-shirts at his fashion show, modeling them with conservative social influencer Candace Owens.

Damn, Ye – not another “L.”