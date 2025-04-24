Karlie Redd Booked In Atlanta For Burglary: Here’s What She Stole

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Karlie Redd was arrested in Atlanta on April 22 on a felony burglary charge after allegedly breaking into her estranged husband’s home and stealing personal items during a heated divorce dispute.

The “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” was taken into custody by DeKalb County authorities after being accused of unlawfully entering the residence of Teleau Belton, her husband of less than a year.

According to court records, Karlie Redd allegedly accessed the home through a back door and took a watch, a birth certificate and a card.

The alleged break-in occurred on January 13, 2025, but the arrest came months later as tensions between the couple escalated.

The two married in 2024 and filed for divorce within six months. The case has since grown more contentious, with a judge recently ordering Belton to pay Redd over $18,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

Redd was released on a $15,000 bond following her arrest.

She waived her preliminary hearing and was ordered to stay away from Belton and the property in question.

The court also restricted any contact between the two outside of legal matters related to their divorce.

The arrest follows a reported domestic incident between Redd and Belton in February, which led to Belton filing for divorce.

The burglary charge adds another layer to the already public unraveling of their short-lived marriage.

Redd has not publicly commented on the arrest.