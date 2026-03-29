Kendrick Lamar Dominates Rappers At 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kendrick Lamar sweeps every Hip-Hop category at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, while winning Artist of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar walked away from the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a clean sweep of every Hip-Hop category he was nominated for, cementing his dominance in the rap space this year.

The Compton legend claimed Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Album of the Year for “GNX,” and Hip-Hop Song of the Year for “luther” featuring SZA.

The awards ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Ludacris, and it became clear early that Kendrick’s year of releases and collaborations had resonated with voters across the board.

Real Boston Richey took home Best New Artist in Hip-Hop, representing the next generation of talent emerging from the rap landscape.

Beyond Hip-Hop, the night belonged to multiple genres, each celebrating its biggest stars.

Chris Brown earned R&B Artist of the Year while Kehlani took home R&B Song of the Year for “Folded,” and Leon Thomas claimed both Best New Artist in R&B and R&B Album of the Year for PHOLKS.

Taylor Swift continued her reign across pop categories, winning Pop Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The evening also honored legacy artists, with John Mellencamp receiving the Icon Award and Ludacris himself taking home the Landmark Award for his contributions to music and culture.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards have long served as a barometer for what’s resonating in real time, and Kendrick’s triple win signals that his artistic direction continues to connect with listeners across demographics.