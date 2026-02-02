Kendrick Lamar Wins Two Grammys, Edges Closer To Jay-Z Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar won two Grammys for “luther” with SZA and “tv off” with Lefty Gunplay, moving within three wins of Jay-Z’s record.

Kendrick Lamar grabbed two Grammy wins Sunday. The Compton rapper took home Best Melodic Rap Performance for “luther” with SZA and Best Rap Song for “tv off” featuring Lefty Gunplay.

Both tracks come from Lamar’s surprise album GNX. He dropped the project in November 2024 without any warning. The 12-track record became his sixth studio album.

“luther” showcases Lamar’s softer side. The song features SZA’s smooth vocals over a guitar-driven beat. It doesn’t actually reference Luther Vandross directly. Instead, the track carries the spirit of classic R&B.

“tv off” delivers a different energy. Lamar teams up with Lefty Gunplay for a harder sound. The song critiques passive media consumption. Lamar urges listeners to turn off their TVs and think for themselves.

These wins bring Lamar’s career total to 24 Grammys. He now sits just three wins behind Jay-Z’s record of 25. Jay-Z currently holds the title for most Grammy wins by a rapper.

Lamar entered Sunday’s ceremony with nine nominations. That’s the most for any artist this year. He’s still in the running for major awards tonight. The primetime show could see him win Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

If Kendrick Lamar wins three more awards tonight, he’ll tie Jay-Z’s record. Four wins would make him the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.

The main ceremony starts at 8 P.M. ET on CBS.