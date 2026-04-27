Chris Brown’s Newest Baby Makes Social Media Debut & Flips Everyone The Bird

Chris Brown’s partner Jada Wallace just gave birth to their baby boy, making him a father of four.

Chris Brown just became a father of four, and the internet’s already obsessed with the first photos.

His partner, Jada Wallace, announced the arrival of their baby boy on Sunday night, posting adorable snaps with the caption “Purest love 💛” and immediately sparking celebrations across social media.

Chris wasted no time jumping into the comments with his own energy, posting “❤️ Taurus ♉️ GANG ❤️” which basically confirmed what everyone was already thinking.

His mother added her own congratulations, writing “CONGRATUALTIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!” The family’s excitement was impossible to miss, and the couple’s inner circle flooded the post with love and well-wishes.

Chris Brown has welcomed his 4th child, a baby boy with Jada Wallace‼️

Congratulations to them both 🤍 pic.twitter.com/FMu71VZhXb — Rhythmnreality (@rhythmnreality) April 27, 2026

What makes this moment even more interesting is how private Chris and Jada have kept their relationship. They haven’t done the typical celebrity thing of announcing pregnancies or sharing constant updates, which makes this reveal feel more intimate and genuine.

The couple let their actions speak louder than any press release ever could, and now they’re sharing this joy on their own terms.

Chris already has three other children from previous relationships. He shares daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman, son Aeko with Ammika Harris, and daughter Lovely with Diamond Brown.

Each of those relationships produced beautiful kids, and now he’s adding another chapter to his story as a father.