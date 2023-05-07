Kevin Hart On Jamie Foxx: “A Lot Of Progression”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity to giving update on Jamie Foxx.

Kevin Hart has revealed Jamie Foxx is “getting better” amid his hospitalisation for an unknown health condition.

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication” in mid-April.

Foxx is still believed to be in hospital, but during an interview for the Impaulsive podcast Hart insisted his friend is doing much better.

“I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” the “Central Intelligence” actor stated. “I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

Kevin expressed that his “love, synergy, energy” goes out to Foxx as he is someone who is “needed” and “necessary.”

And while Jamie Foxx has not yet publicly spoken about his health scare, he returned to social media on Wednesday.

“Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed,” the 55-year-old simply posted, without sharing any further information.

Most recently, Foxx had been filming Netflix action comedy “Back in Action.”