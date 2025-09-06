Kid Cudi Working On Film “Mr. Miracle” With Very Special Guest Appearance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi has revealed that his short film, “Mr. Miracle,” will debut soon, marking a creative shift as he focuses on directing.

Kid Cudi is stepping away from music and into the director’s chair with his upcoming short film “Mr. Miracle,” which he says features a powerful story and a surprise guest appearance.

Fresh off the release of his eleventh studio album Free, the rapper-turned-filmmaker is pivoting toward visual storytelling.

“Off to edit the Mr Miracle short film in a bit. Man, im so hyped. Yall gon love this. Plus theres a special cameo in it. A new homie in my life, that has all my respect and is a f##### talented creature,” he wrote on social media.

Just got out of the edit for Mr Miracle visual and man, this is the illest s### ive ever directed in my life. Very cinematic. And f##### POWERFUL — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 5, 2025

The film, which runs about 10 minutes, is described by Cudi as his most cinematic work and “the illest s### ive ever directed in my life.’

Cudi confirmed that the short film is tied to the single “Mr. Miracle” from his latest album, which was released on August 22, 2025.

The announcement came as Cudi reflected on his journey as an artist now entering a new phase of independence. Free marked his final project, released under a major label via Wicked Awesome and Republic Records.

“Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free 😌) and now im lookin forward to a new chapter and being independent,” he shared.

Cudi also thanked supporters for embracing Free, which includes singles “Neverland,” “Grave” and “Mr. Miracle.”

“I just wanna say Thank You to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word and sending love!! I’m so grateful I have yall in my corner,” he wrote.

While he’s pressing pause on music, Cudi made it clear he’s not disappearing.

“I think ima officially take a step back for awhile from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure. Its gonna be awhile til yall hear another album from me, but I promise when I do come again, it wont be boring.”

The short film “Mr. Miracle” is expected to be released in the coming weeks.