Kim Kardashian Finally Comes Clean About Travis Barker

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian firmly denied ever dating Travis Barker and clarified their longtime friendship during a revealing “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview.

Kim Kardashian shut down years of speculation about a rumored romance with Travis Barker during a wide-ranging interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, making it crystal clear she never dated the Blink-182 drummer before he married her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

When host Alex Cooper asked whether she had “ever hooked up” with Barker “in the past,” the SKIMS founder didn’t hesitate.

“No, I never have,” Kim said. “Absolutely, that I do not mind you asking. I never have and it really sucks that (rumour) has gone on.”

The rumor has lingered for years, fueled in part by Barker’s own 2015 memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, where he admitted to having a crush on Kim. But Kardashian said she had no idea he’d written about her.

“No,” she replied when asked if she knew about the memoir mention. “But it would say that we never hooked up. I mean, I don’t think he would allude to that information, you know?”

Kim explained that she and Barker became friends through social circles that included Paris Hilton, whom Barker briefly dated.

“He dated Paris (Hilton) and we were all friends and we’d all hang out when I was with Paris,” she said. “We’d be on the road and go to, like, their tour in Amsterdam. So, I have been friends with him… And never hooked up with him.”

Barker and Kourtney began dating in 2020 and tied the knot in 2022. According to Kim, their families had already been close for years before the romance started.

“Kourtney was around during that time. They were neighbours for a decade,” she explained. “So, when everyone was all hanging out… he was always around with his kids. They’d always come to Kourtney’s house for all the birthdays. Everything was super open and cool and everyone’s been friends. He was just as good of friends with them as he was with all of us. It was nothing weird.”



