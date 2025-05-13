Kim Kardashian Delivers Powerful Testimony About $10 Million Jewelry Heist in Paris

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian described fearing for her life and begging to return to her children while testifying in the Paris robbery trial nearly nine years after the attack.

Kim Kardashian described in vivid detail the terrifying night masked intruders stormed her Paris hotel room and stole millions in jewelry during her testimony Tuesday in a French courtroom, nearly nine years after the high-profile heist.

The reality star and business mogul appeared in court to testify against ten men accused of orchestrating the 2016 robbery, which took place during Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian told the court how she was zip-tied, gagged and forced into a bathtub by armed men who demanded her jewelry, including a $4.5 million ring gifted by then-husband Kanye West.

“I came to Paris for Fashion Week, and Paris is always a place that I love so much,” Kardashian said. “I always felt really safe… I’d stop in little hotels for hot chocolate; it was magical. But when I came for Fashion Week during that trip, it changed everything.”

The robbery occurred at the No Address Hotel on October 3, 2016. Kim Kardashian said she initially mistook the intruders for police officers, only realizing the truth when she saw the hotel concierge handcuffed and heard the men repeatedly asking for her ring.

“I was still in such shock, because honestly, a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world,” she said. “I didn’t get what was happening and I didn’t get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring.”

The Skims founder said she feared for her life during the ordeal, convinced she would be killed.

“At that point, I was sure that’s when they were going to shoot me,” she said. “So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend. I absolutely did think I was gonna die.”

Kardashian, who was wearing only a robe at the time, also told the court she was “certain” she would be sexually assaulted. She pleaded with the robbers, telling them, “I have babies and I need to get home to my babies.”

Before Kim Kardashian took the stand, her former stylist and longtime friend testified that she heard her screaming in “terror” from another room in the hotel.

The accused, most of whom are in their 60s and 70s, have been dubbed “the grandpa robbers” by French media. The group is believed to have stolen roughly $10 million worth of jewelry during the heist.

The trial continues in Paris.