Kim Kardashian Posts Tearful Video After Bar Exam Loss

Kim Kardashian opened up about failing the bar exam and shared emotional footage of her study process.

Kim Kardashian revealed the emotional toll of her latest academic setback and reaffirmed her commitment to becoming a lawyer after failing California’s bar exam earlier this month.

The 45-year-old media mogul and law student shared a raw behind-the-scenes video on Instagram Sunday, capturing two intense weeks of preparation leading up to the November 7 test date.

In the clip, Kardashian is seen in tears, overwhelmed by the pressure of memorizing material for five essay topics.

“Every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” she says in the video. “A part of me just wants to stop. I just feel like my brain’s gonna explode, and I still have so much more to go.”

Alongside the footage, the All’s Fair actress posted a caption reflecting on the disappointment of not passing, but made it clear she’s not giving up.

“I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs, and everything in between,” Kardashian wrote. “On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

Kardashian began studying law in 2019 through a legal apprenticeship program.

She passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, commonly known as the “baby bar,” on her fourth attempt in December 2021. Earlier this year, she completed her legal studies, marking a major milestone in her journey toward becoming a licensed attorney.

The California bar exam is known for its difficulty, with a pass rate that often hovers below 50 percent. Kardashian has not yet announced when she plans to retake the test.