Kim Kardashian Speaks After “Grandpa Robbers” Convicted Of $10M Kidnapping

Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery case ended with eight convictions after the men behind the $6 million heist were tried for the crime.

Kim Kardashian saw justice delivered in a French courtroom on Friday (May 23), as eight of the 10 men accused in her 2016 Paris hotel robbery were found guilty of armed theft, kidnapping and criminal association.

The verdicts bring closure to the high-profile case that stunned the entertainment world when Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint inside her luxury hotel suite during Paris Fashion Week.

The masked intruders, posing as police officers, made off with more than $6 million in jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring given to her by Kanye West.

The group, nicknamed “the Grandpa Robbers” because most of them were in their 60s and 70s, included ringleader Aomar Aït Khedache.

Prosecutors requested a 10-year sentence for Khedache, who was convicted along with seven others. Two defendants were acquitted.

Kardashian, who testified during the trial, described the ordeal as a terrifying moment where she feared for her life.

“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case,” Kim Kardashian told NBC News in a statement. “The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system.”

DNA traces and intercepted phone calls helped authorities identify and arrest the suspects. Despite the convictions, the stolen jewelry has never been recovered.

Several of the convicted men expressed remorse in court. According to BBC News, one apologized directly to Kardashian, though she did not attend the sentencing.

Kardashian later admitted that flaunting her wealth on social media may have made her a target.

“My first one that I got engaged to Kanye (with) was a cushion cut and that was the only piece of jewelry I owned that I didn’t take to Paris,” she said in a recent episode of The Kardashians. “Kanye saw it and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'”

Since the robbery, Kardashian has scaled back on displaying expensive items publicly and now travels with increased security.

The robbery occurred on October 2, 2016 during Paris Fashion Week.