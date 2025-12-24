King Combs Threatens 50 Cent, Rapper Fires Back With Hilarious Joke

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Combs threatened to slap 50 Cent over his Diddy Netflix documentary before deleting the post, sparking a sharp public clapback.

Christian “King” Combs posted and quickly deleted a threat to slap 50 Cent after the rapper’s Netflix documentary about his father, Diddy.

Christian went after 50 Cent on social media after getting mad about the rapper’s new Netflix documentary about his dad. The 26-year-old son of Sean “Diddy” Combs wrote, “On my dad, if I ever see 50 Cent, I’ll slap the f**k outta him” in a tweet he deleted fast.

50 Cent didn’t waste time hitting back. The rapper told King to calm down and pointed out the difference in their levels of success.

“Lil bro, first, close your damn mouth when you take pictures,” 50 Cent said. “I been rich 3 different times, sold records, sold shows, sold liquor, sold power. You still living off Wi-Fi and legacy. Relax.”

50 Cent responds after Diddy’s son King Combs says he will slap him



“Lil bro first close your damn mouth when you take pictures[…] you still living off Wi-FI and legacy. Relax” pic.twitter.com/TfvwrVoOxK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 23, 2025

The fight started because 50 Cent made a Netflix documentary called Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The show looks at Diddy’s career and the legal problems that got him convicted for transporting people to engage in prostitution. 50 Cent has been talking about Diddy’s case since 2023, when the first allegations surfaced.

The Netflix documentary includes footage from right before Diddy’s September 2024 arrest.

Diddy’s team says the footage was stolen, but the production company says it was legally obtained. Diddy was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but beat sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

However, King has his own legal problems to worry about.

Grace O’Marcaigh sued him in April 2024 for sexual assault. She says King attacked her while she worked on a yacht in 2022. The lawsuit claims the work trip was supposed to be a “wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment.”

O’Marcaigh’s lawyer, Rodney S. Diggs, said Diddy’s arrest was “the first step” toward justice for his clients.

“We leave the criminal aspect of this case in the hands of the people and justice system,” Diggs said. “As for the civil cases, we await our time for the facts to reveal themselves.”

King’s lawyers fought back against the lawsuit. Aaron Dyer said the public should be skeptical of the claims. He pointed to the accuser’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, whom a federal judge criticized for filing cases to “garner media attention” and “pressure defendants to settle quickly.”

Lawyers for O’Marcaigh said she was still looking forward to her day in court.