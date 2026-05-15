Kodak Black Busted Again In Broward County On Fleeing Charges

Kodak Black’s legal problems just became a family crisis as both he and his baby mother face drug-related charges within weeks of each other.

Kodak Black is facing a legal nightmare that’s become a family affair, with both him and his baby mother caught up in separate drug-related arrests within weeks of each other.

The Pompano Beach rapper got booked Thursday in his hometown on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence, marking his second arrest in just over a week.

This latest bust comes after he was arrested May 6 on a felony MDMA trafficking charge tied to a November 2025 incident in Orlando, where authorities discovered a pink bag containing ecstasy, $37,000 in cash, and documents bearing his name during a vehicle search.

The situation intensified when his baby mother, Jammiah Catera Broomfield, found herself in similar legal trouble. The 28-year-old singer and songwriter was arrested April 16 in Fort Lauderdale on methamphetamine trafficking charges after police recognized her vehicle as one that had previously fled from detectives.

According to her arrest report, Broomfield drove erratically while trying to escape officers, eventually abandoning her car and running on foot before being apprehended near Dillard High School. She’s facing multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, driving with a suspended or revoked license, resisting an officer without violence, and a probation violation.

She was already out on bond for a prior grand theft charge when this arrest happened.

What makes this situation particularly striking is how the legal problems mirror each other across the family unit.

Both Kodak and Broomfield are dealing with drug trafficking allegations, both had encounters involving evasion of law enforcement, and both are now navigating the Florida court system simultaneously.

According to NBC Miami, Kodak pleaded not guilty to the MDMA trafficking charge at his May 7 arraignment, where he was granted a $75,000 bond. The rapper’s legal team has been working overtime trying to manage multiple cases across different counties while his personal life continues to unravel in the public eye.

The pattern of arrests raises questions about what’s happening behind closed doors in Kodak’s circle.

His previous legal battles have shown a consistent struggle with the criminal justice system, but having his co-parent facing nearly identical charges suggests deeper systemic issues within his immediate family structure.

Broomfield remains in custody with a hold from Palm Beach County, while Kodak’s bond situation keeps him somewhat mobile, though the restrictions are mounting as new charges accumulate.

The rapper’s attorney has already begun challenging the evidence in the MDMA case, arguing the prosecution’s case has significant weaknesses.

Kodak’s next court appearance is scheduled for late May, where prosecutors are expected to present additional evidence in the fleeing and eluding case.