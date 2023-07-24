Kodak Black: Drake Said I’m His Favorite Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Love him or hate him, Kodak Black knows how to keep his name in the headlines. The 26-year-old rhymer made the blogs in recent days for several reasons.

Kodak Black’s decision to collaborate with controversial rapper 6ix9ine caused some commotion online over the last week. Plus, a new interview also provided some newsworthy soundbites.

During his conversation with Montreality, Black spoke about his apparent relationship with entertainment superstar Aubrey Drake Graham. The discussion took place backstage at the Rolling Loud Portugal festival.

“That boy Aubrey. That’s my dog. Drake sent me like 600 bands in Bitcoin. Drake dropped that s### on me. Drake my n####, though. He said I’m his favorite rapper. I love that n####,” said Kodak Black.

The Painting Pictures album creator did not seem to have the same feelings about Drake’s Her Loss collaborator. Earlier this year, Kodak Black stated he wanted to delay working with Drake on music because of his connection to 21 Savage.

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab. No songs or no album. Cause we supposed to been did a whole album before him a lil buddy did that s###,” said Kodak in February. “I had told him I wanted to wait.”

Apparently, the issues between Kodak Black and 21 Savage stem from back-and-forth comments about Hip Hop legend Nas and album sales last year. The two southern rappers appeared together on the 2016 XXL Freshman Class cover. Savage is currently on tour with Drake.