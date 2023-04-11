Krayzie Bone Blames Egos & Selfishness For Decline Of Rap Groups

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Krayzie Bone says rap groups like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony can’t exist in the current era because everybody wants to be a frontman.

Krayzie Bone has opened up about the lack of rap groups among the current generation of Hip-Hop acts, saying ego is preventing artists from coming together.

As a founding member of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Krayzie Bone was part of one of the best rap groups of all time. The Cleveland-based group, introduced to the world by Eazy-E in the mid-90s became a household name with their unique sound and melodic flow.

While the rap group dominated the Golden era of Hip-Hop in the ‘80s and ‘90s, artists have gradually become more focused on solo careers. Krayzie Bone believes the shift is due to the egocentrism of this generation of artists. During a recent interview, the Bone Thugs member said modern-era groups won’t last more than one album.

Krayzie Bone Says Rap Groups Can’s Last In Modern Hip-Hop

“I’m gonna keep it 100. To me is selfishness,” Krayzie Bone explained on Power 106’s Brown Bag Mornings show. “Because you can’t have a group like you had back in the day because nobody wants to be that dude in the group everybody wants to be that dude in the group. Everybody want to be that front dude.”

He continued, “And if you do get a group, they’re only gonna last for the first project, and don’t let it be successful. Because the ego is going to kick in and they’re gone’ split. It always happens.”

Check out the interview at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, in other Bone Thugs’ news, Tone Lōc recently addressed Krayzie Bone’s claim that he bailed on signing them before their Eazy-E deal.

“They had came to my house at like two in the morning,” Tone said. “Like, come on cuh. Two in the morning? They came to my house two in the morning from wherever they are, off the plane, talking about whatever they had to say. ‘Man, I don’t know y’all. F### y’all. Get on.’ On the real. It’s late. That song…and I’m glad they blew up and did what they had to do. They found Eazy or Dr. Dre and they went on and did they thing.”