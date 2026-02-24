Kris Jenner Exposes Ray J’s Two-Decade Terror Campaign Against Kim Kardashian

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kris Jenner accused Ray J of conducting a relentless harassment campaign against Kim Kardashian spanning two decades in explosive court filings.

Kris Jenner filed court documents accusing Ray J of waging a two-decade campaign against her daughter, Kim Kardashian.

Jenner detailed years of harassment in a defamation declaration that paints Ray J as a relentless tormentor who refuses to let go.

Jenner claims Ray J has been “publicly terrorizing” Kim since their brief relationship ended over 20 years ago. The 68-year-old business mogul said she can no longer watch her daughter suffer through Ray J’s constant media attacks and public statements.

“Over the past two decades, I have had to watch [Ray J] publicly terrorize my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant,” Jenner wrote in her court filing.

The legal battle escalated after Ray J made claims comparing the Kardashian family to convicted mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Ray J alleged that Kim and Kris were under federal investigation for crimes “worse than Diddy” during multiple livestreams and interviews throughout 2024 and 2025.

Ray J doubled down on his accusations in December 2025, claiming he was helping federal authorities build a RICO case against the mother-daughter duo.

He specifically stated that “Kim’s and Kris’ RICO violations are worse than any RICO violations that Diddy is accused of.”

The singer’s allegations stem from their tangled history over the infamous 2007 sex tape that launched Kim’s career. Ray J has repeatedly claimed that Kris orchestrated the tape’s release and that multiple versions exist, contradicting the family’s narrative about the scandal.

In recent court filings, Ray J accused Kim and Kris of violating a $6 million settlement agreement by discussing the sex tape on their reality show.

He claims they “conspired with Vivid to defraud the public with their fake lawsuit” and that Kris “masterminded” the entire situation.

Jenner said Ray J’s recent statements crossed a line and caused her “significant emotional distress.” She described watching Kim cry over his accusations and feeling helpless as her daughter faces “a cycle of scrutiny brought on by [Ray J].”

“My family is of the utmost importance to me,” Jenner wrote. “It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by [Ray J], and her feelings of hopelessness and his harassment will never end.”

The defamation case represents Jenner’s first lawsuit of this nature, highlighting how seriously she takes Ray J’s allegations

She claims his statements have damaged her decades-long business empire and could harm Kim’s aspirations to become a lawyer.

Ray J’s legal team has not backed down from the fight, filing countersuit claims and promising to release “receipts” that allegedly prove their version of events.