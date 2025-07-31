Ksoo Convicted Of Killing Rival Rapper After Father Testifies Against Him In Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ksoo and ATK Scotty were convicted of killing rival rapper Lil Buck in a case fueled by music, gang ties and testimony from Ksoo’s own father.

Ksoo and his cousin, ATK Scotty, were both convicted of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of rival rapper Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr., a violent culmination of a long-running Hip-Hop and gang rivalry in Florida.

Jurors returned guilty verdicts after hearing weeks of testimony tying the two to the deadly ambush outside a Jacksonville shopping plaza.

Prosecutors said Lil Buck, a member of the rival group KTA, was targeted after releasing a diss track mocking the 2019 death of Willie Addison, Ksoo’s half-brother.

The state argued Ksoo jumped out of a car and chased Lil Buck down, shooting him multiple times.

The prosecution’s case leaned heavily on surveillance video, cellphone data, social media posts and lyrics, as well as testimony from Ksoo’s own father and a former associate turned cooperating witness.

Dominique “Butta” Barner, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for his cooperation, told jurors he was part of the plan and identified Ksoo as the shooter.

“He got out and started shooting. I seen it,” Barner testified, adding that the killing was retaliation for Addison’s death.

Ksoo’s father, Abdul Robinson Sr., also testified against his son. He identified the rapper in dashcam footage showing a hooded figure opening fire.

Both Ksoo and ATK Scotty were tried simultaneously but before separate juries. Ksoo’s brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., faces related charges in a separate trial.

Prosecutors said the murder was part of a broader feud between two Jacksonville groups — Ace’s Top Killers (ATK), which includes Ksoo and rapper Yungeen Ace, and Kill Them All (KTA), which included Lil Buck and the late rapper Julio Foolio, who was shot and killed in June 2024.

Yungeen Ace offered up support to the now convicted killers just as their trial started.

“I’m behind yall..see yall soon,” he wrote.

I’m behind yall❤️♠️🤞🏾 see yall soon pic.twitter.com/6aeKfrPGbi — Yungeen Ace (@YungeenAce) July 24, 2025