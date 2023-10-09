Kylie Jenner Backtracks On Support For Israel After Critics Trash Her Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner had second thoughts about making a pro-Israel post over the weekend after a deadly attack on the Middle Eastern country.

At least 260 people died on Saturday at the Israeli electronic music festival Universo Paralello near the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants attacked Israel.

Following the attack, the makeup mogul shared a pro-Israel message on Instagram from the account Stand With Us.

“Now and always we stand with the people of Israel!” the post read, captioning an image of the Israeli flag. “SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years.”

Kylie Jenner posted her support of ISRAEL on her Instagram Stories 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YIvxF33xSx — Forberge Pop (@ForbergePop) October 9, 2023

Kylie Jenner, 26, shared the post, then removed it one hour later after receiving backlash.

“Truly shocked. A clever successful businesswoman and supporting genocide please do your research before posting,” one commenter wrote, while another asked, “Where’s your humanity?”

The Israeli festival lineup included Aladin, Artifex, Astral Projection, Flare Jackalon, Jumpstreet, Kido, Libra, Man With No Name, Noface, Protanica, Rocky Tilbor, Shove, Spectra Sonics, Swarup, and Wegha.

The event took place from Friday to Saturday, before Hamas militants launched a rocket attack at 6:30 am on Saturday and Hamas operatives directly attacked festivalgoers thirty minutes later.