LaRussell Funds Student Startups After Oakland Hackathon

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

LaRussell invested real money in Oakland Tech students’ businesses after their first hackathon, turning school projects into actual startups.

LaRussell walked into Oakland Technical High School Monday with cash in hand and business on his mind. The Vallejo rapper just finished performing at Super Bowl week events.

But instead of celebrating, he showed up to invest real money in student-run startups. Oakland Tech hosted its first-ever hackathon. Students built businesses from scratch and pitched them to real investors.

They got more than they bargained for when LaRussell surprised them.

“I’m going to tap in, and if we do it, y’all got to turn the laptops open,” LaRussell told the students.

The hackathon was part of a hands-on business and finance class. LaRussell listened to student pitches and invested his own money.

One student, Nia Golden, pitched a delivery service that offers pre-purchase consultations.

Another team created mood-based candles with collectible charms.

“Sometimes all you need is one person to believe in you, for you to realize that it’s possible. And I just want to be that person today that shows them, hey, this isn’t just a school project. This is real. Here’s some real money to go do some real work,” LaRussell said.

LaRussell built his career on an independent business model. He lets fans pay what they want for music and merchandise. He also shares royalties with supporters who help fund his projects.

The rapper has made millions using this fan-funded approach. He hosts concerts at “The Pergola,” a venue he built in his Vallejo backyard.

LaRussell recently inked a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation after the success of his album Something’s in the Water.