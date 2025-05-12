LGP QUA Killed On Mother’s Day In Philadelphia Tragedy, Meek Mill Leads Tributes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

LGP Qua was fatally shot in Philly on Mother’s Day, leaving the city’s Hip-Hop community mourning the loss of a rising voice for change.

LGP QUA was gunned down on Mother’s Day in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood, a fatal shooting that ended the life of the 30-year-old rapper known for sharing a positive community-driven message in his viral freestyles.

QUA, born Qidere Johnson, was shot in the chest just before 4:40 p.m. on May 11 along the 1400 block of East Luzerne Street, according to ABC 6 Action News.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

A spokesperson confirmed his death as tributes poured in across social media, with fellow artists and supporters mourning the loss of a voice many considered vital to the city’s Hip-Hop scene.

Known as “the Voice of the Youth,” QUA built a following with his viral rhymes addressing social injustice and inner-city struggles. He earned respect for using his platform to speak on real issues.

Rappers Pay Tribute To LGP QUA

Fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill reacted to the news on Instagram Stories, posting a clip of one of QUA’s freestyles with a call to action.

“Killing ambitious young bulls like this on Mother’s Day is a Philly type of thing smfh,” he wrote. “s### will make you different !!!!!!! Prayers to you family & let’s collect some of them guns s### sad out there!!”

Other Hip-Hop figures also shared their grief on LGP QUA’s Instagram page.

Swizz Beatz wrote, “S### wack man rest up King.”

DJ Kid Capri added, “I am so hurt behind this, Wow, I can’t believe it, on Mother’s Day too, imagine what his mother is going through,,, so bad!”

Rapper Dee-1 echoed the sentiment, saying, “This is so heartbreaking. i’m praying for Philly and praying for this young brother’s family. We gotta do better.”

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

LGP QUA’s final Instagram posts have since become a digital memorial, with hundreds commenting and sharing clips of his freestyles in remembrance.