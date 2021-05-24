Lil Baby & Lil Durk Reveal Release Date For ‘V.O.H.’ Joint Project

“It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

After weeks of teasing a possible collaborative project, Lil Baby and Lil Durk officially announced a release date for the duo’s forthcoming V.O.H. album. Both rhymers took to social media to share the news with their followers.

“Album finish 🔥🔥🤯 June 4 V.O.H,” tweeted Lil Baby on Sunday evening. Less than ten minutes later, Lil Durk posted the exact same message on Twitter. The Chicago representative also wrote, “Album finished 🔥🔥🤯 June 4 V.O.H.”

Album finish 🔥🔥🤯 June 4 V.O.H — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 23, 2021

Album finish 🔥🔥🤯 June 4 V.O.H — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 23, 2021

Earlier this month, Lil Baby apparently made the mistake of jumping the gun on the V.O.H. release date. The Atlanta-raised rapper quickly deleted an Instagram caption that read, “How does Voice of the Heroes dropping May 28 sound? @lildurk .”

Both Lil Baby and Lil Durk have been hinting that something from the pair would be coming this year. In March, they began interacting with each other in their respective Instagram Stories about a potential mixtape titled The Voice x The Hero.

Then the following week saw Lil Baby publicly discuss the forthcoming joint project with Lil Durk. The 26-year-old hitmaker told MTV News, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

Lil Durk released The Voice studio LP in December 2020. He returned in January 2021 with a deluxe version of The Voice which included “Finesse Out the Gang Way” featuring Lil Baby. The bonus tracks helped Durk earn the highest sales week of his career.

Lil Baby broke out as one of the top Hip Hop stars on the planet with the release of 2020’s My Turn. That Quality Control Music project spent five weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, earned 3x-Platinum certification, and was named RIAA’s Top Album of 2020.

Lil Durk and Lil Baby reconnected for the “Every Chance I Get” single off DJ Khaled’s #1 album Khaled Khaled. The Tay Keith-produced Baby/Durk collaboration reached the Top 20 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Its music video is still trending on YouTube after collecting over 16 million views.