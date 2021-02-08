Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice’ Jumps Back To No. 2 With Career-High Sales Week

(AllHipHop News)
Even though Lil Durk may have experienced some negative reactions when he declared himself one of the Top 3 rappers out right now, he seems to be dedicated to proving his point with commerical stats. The Voice is once again the #2 album in America.
Lil Durk’s sixth studio album earned an additional 86,000 equivalent album units in the last tracking week to lift the LP up three positions on the Billboard 200. Not only did Durk return to a personal peak on the chart this week, but he also scored the highest sales week of his career.
The Voice was originally released on a Thursday which only gave it one day of sales in its first official week. The project rebounded from #46 to #3 in week two with 66,000 units before climbing to #2 in week three with another 48,000 units.
OUT NOW 🦅#TheVoiceDeluxe https://t.co/UTzMxUdzQf pic.twitter.com/GzucKjbiCX
— THE VOICE (@lildurk) January 29, 2021
After releasing a deluxe version of The Voice with 14 additional tracks on January 29, Durk saw a sales increase of 167% for the latest tracking week. The Chicago native’s most recent album has remained in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 for six consecutive weeks.
Elsewhere on the latest Billboard 200, controversial Country singer Morgan Wallen held on to #1 with Dangerous: The Double Album. Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (#3), The Weeknd’s After Hours (#4), and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (#5) round out the Top 5.