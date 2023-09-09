Lil Baby Reacts To Shooting At His Memphis Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ‘It’s Only Me’ album creator addresses his fans.

A lot of the news surrounding Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour has not been positive. This week saw the Atlanta-bred rapper call off a show in Memphis because violence broke out in the venue.

Law enforcement arrived at the FedExForum on September 7 following a shooting that reportedly left one man injured. CEO Jizzle, the apparent cousin of late Memphis rap legend Young Dolph, claimed to be the person shot.

The following day, Lil Baby reacted to the traumatic situation that forced his concert to shut down early. The Quality Control Music recording artist took to the X social media platform to address his fans in Tennessee.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t perform last night in Memphis, Ima make sure everybody gets a refund tho,” posted Lil Baby on Friday afternoon. Local police are investigating the shooting. No suspects have been named, as of press time.

Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho 🫶🏽 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) September 8, 2023

Earlier this summer, Lil Baby had to cancel several dates of his nationwide It’s Only Us Tour. He removed ten cities from the schedule. Unverifiable online speculation blamed low ticket sales for the cancelations.

Lil Baby has a concert set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee tonight (September 9). The 28-year-old “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker’s current tour itinerary also includes stops in Charlotte, New Orleans, and other locales.

The It’s Only Us Tour launched in support of Baby’s It’s Only Me studio album which dropped in October 2022. That project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 216,000 first-week units. It’s Only Me hosts the “In a Minute” and “California Breeze” singles.