Lil Jon Returning To Stage This June After Son’s Death

Lil Jon announced his return to performing on June 13, 2026, marking his first major appearance since his son’s death.

Lil Jon is preparing to return to the stage this summer after laying his son to rest in February.

The crunk pioneer will perform at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange, Georgia, on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

This marks a big moment for the Atlanta legend as he moves forward following the tragic loss of his son, Nathan Smith, professionally known as DJ Young Slade.

Nathan went missing on February 3 and authorities discovered his body in a pond near his Milton, Georgia, home on February 6.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled the death an accidental drowning. According to reports, the 27-year-old had ingested psilocybin mushrooms at the time of his death.

Lil Jon laid his son to rest on February 19, 2026, the first day of Ramadan.

After the funeral, he shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, writing “Life Will Never Be the Same Without You” alongside photos of Nathan.

The Sweetland Amphitheatre concert series announcement came on March 6, 2026, featuring a diverse lineup including ZZ Top, Wilco, Scotty McCreery, Tucka, Men at Work, Colt Ford, and Del McCoury Band.

Sweetland General Manager Brent Gibbs told reporters that Lil Jon’s appearance represents the venue’s commitment to bringing major Hip-Hop talent to the region.

“Lil Jon is kind of a phenomenon with some huge songs that have really broad appeal, and we believe that, specifically, the citizens of LaGrange are going to rally around that show. We should see a really amazing night,” Gibbs said, according to LaGrange Daily News.

The crunk legend helped define Hip-Hop in the early 2000s with his production work and collaborations.

His return to performing represents a powerful statement about resilience and moving forward through unimaginable pain.

Seeing Lil Jon step back into his career after such a profound loss shows the strength of the human spirit and his commitment to honoring Nathan’s memory through his art.