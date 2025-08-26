Cops React After Lil Nas X Out Of Jail; Dad Says Nude Stroll “Could Happen To Any Family”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X is out of jail and his father urged the public to show compassion after the rapper’s arrest for walking naked in Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X was finally released from jail after taking a nude stroll through Los Angeles and assaulting three police officers in the crazy incident.

On Monday (August 25), Lil Nas X was charged with four felonies after Los Angeles police arrested him for walking naked through Studio City and allegedly rushing at officers during the encounter.

The 25-year-old rapper was spotted early on August 21, wearing only cowboy boots and underwear before stripping completely and walking down Ventura Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed him performing lyrics and strutting in the middle of the road without clothes.

Police responded to a 911 call about a naked man in the street. When officers arrived, they found Lil Nas X unclothed and, according to law enforcement, he allegedly charged at them. He was detained and taken to a hospital for a suspected overdose before being booked into jail.

He was charged with three felony counts of battery on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer. Each battery charge carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison, along with fines.

In total, Lil Nas X is facing five years in state prison.

“Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

In the wake of the incident, his father spoke to TMZ and asked the public for compassion.

“He’s in good spirits. He’s alright. He’s very remorseful for what happened. But it can happen to any family. He’s going to get the help that he needs. And just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone. He’s doing great mentally,” Lil Nas X’s father said.

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday (August 25) and a judge set his bail at $75,000 and ordered him to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings as part of his release conditions.

The arrest and charges mark a serious legal moment for the Grammy-winning artist, who rose to fame with his 2019 hit “Old Town Road.”

His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.