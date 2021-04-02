Lil Tjay Declares He’s ‘Destined 2 Win’ With Sophomore Studio Album

(AllHipHop News)
Tione Jayden “Lil Tjay” Merritt is determined to be a champion in the rap game. The 19-year-old Columbia Records signee declared his intentions with his new studio LP titled Destined To Win.
“The reason I named the album Destined 2 Win cause I always felt like I had something in me that was going to be great. It’s just a body of work to highlight my accomplishments,” says Lil Tjay. “I’m still trying to figure out my lane. Whatever happened in my life is what got me here.”
He adds, “If I didn’t go through some of these experiences then I probably wouldn’t be myself. There’s always obstacles, I’m pretty sure there’s going to be more obstacles and I just know I’m going to be able to fight through it. You know? Destined 2 Win.”
The New Yorker’s 21-track sophomore album features 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Saweetie, Toosi, and Tyga. Production was provided by Bordeaux, 808Melo, Cubeatz, G. Ry, OG Parker, Smash David, and others.
Destined 2 Win follows 2019’s True 2 Myself album. That effort from the rapper/singer opened at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with 45,000 first-week units. The project is certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Tjay also dropped the State of Emergency EP in 2020.
In addition, Lil Tjay will make his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 8. The rising star will be joined by 6LACK for a performance of their hit collaboration “Calling My Phone” which became both artists’ highest-charting single to date.
DESTINED 2 WIN OUT NOW 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/lsQzYKporo pic.twitter.com/2HKGHLQDmz
— lil TJAY (@liltjay) April 2, 2021