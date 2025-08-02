EXCLUSIVE: Lil Uzi Allegedly Beat The Crap Out Of Man In Broad Daylight Who Now Fears For His Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert allegedly orchestrated a brutal street attack in Manhattan last spring that left a man injured and terrified, according to a civil lawsuit filed in New York.

The complaint, submitted by Vaughn Trotman, accuses the Hip-Hop star of initiating a violent assault after Trotman snapped a photo of Lil Uzi’s car on Broadway near 27th Street on April 17, 2024.

Trotman claims Lil Uzi yelled a racial slur and directed his security to target him, shouting, “get that man in the blue,” referencing the jacket Trotman wore that day.

“[Lil Uzi] then emerged from his vehicle and descended upon [Vaughn] as well while [Vaughn] was being choked, kicked, and punched,” said Trotman’s attorney Jack Berry, Esq.

The lawsuit alleges Woods personally joined in the attack, hurling insults while his team physically assaulted Trotman. The incident, according to the filing, escalated quickly and left the plaintiff with lasting physical damage.

Trotman says the beatdown caused serious injuries to his neck, back and right shoulder, which later required surgery. He also alleges emotional trauma and lost income due to his inability to work after the incident.

Following the alleged assault, Lil Uzi reportedly acknowledged damaging Trotman’s phone and then tossed money into the crowd.

“[Lil Uzi] unrolled his window, acknowledged that he broke [Vaughn’s] phone, and then, to add insult to literal injury, threw a handful of hundred-dollar bills into the crowd while calling [Vaughn] an expletive. [Lil Uzi] drove away from the scene of the attack,” Berry said.

The lawsuit names Woods, his company Uzivert LLC and several unidentified members of his entourage. It accuses them of assault, battery and negligence.

Trotman’s legal team says their client now lives in fear and wants accountability through the court system. Lil Uzi and his representatives have not issued a public response to the allegations.