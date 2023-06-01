Lil Uzi Vert Stuns Fans With Surprise Performance At Paramore Show  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert and Haley Williams promised the stunned audience at Paramore’s MSG show they would “melt their faces off.”

Lil Uzi Vert stunned Paramore fans when Hayley Williams invited the rapper onstage during the band’s Madison Square Garden show to perform “Misery Business.”

The “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker is a Paramore stan and cites their lead singer as the best artist of his generation. The band chose a fan to join them onstage for each show and it was Uzi’s turn on Wednesday (May 31).

“[We’ve been] talking for a minute, but this is the first time we’ve met in person. I love you,” Haley Williams told Lil Uzi at the MSG show. “You’ve said too many nice things about me. You are so sweet to me and to Paramore, so can we do this bridge again together? And then we’re gonna melt their faces off. Alright? New York City, are you ready? Here we go!” Check out the clips below.

Paramore bringing out Lil Uzi Vert for Miz Biz was NOT on my 2023 bingo card pic.twitter.com/0VRO9DB1Hf — gibson 🦅 (@aworldaIone) June 1, 2023

Something I didn’t expect I’d type tonight: Paramore just brought out Lil Uzi Vert to do Misery Business. pic.twitter.com/v7T2CE0ItH — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 1, 2023

Lil Uzi Credits Paramore’s Haley Williams As An Inspiration

Lil Uzi went viral in 2016 when he revealed himself as a Paramore fan, sharing a video of himself listening to their 2013 hit “Ain’t It Fun.” He remains a loyal supporter and continues to record himself vibing to the band’s songs.

In a 2017 interview, Lil Uzi said frontwoman Hayley Williams is a major influence on his songwriting.

“She’s like the best,” he said. “It’s hard to top that. She’s like the best, just of my generation… There’s nobody bro.”

A few years later, Hayley Williams admitted she turned down a collab with the Philly rapper because the request came at a bad time.

“I remember, too, Uzi asking me to do some stuff with him,” she explained in 2020. “I know that fans are going to be so p##### at me for saying this, but I literally wrote him back on Instagram, and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous.’ Told him like we were getting ready to take a break.”