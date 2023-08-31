Logic Clowns People Who Thought Edited Photo Of Him Was Real

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Logic had a good laugh after posting a dramatically altered photo of himself and watching it go viral on social media.

Logic laughed after seeing a photoshopped image of himself go viral. The former Def Jam artist mocked social media users who did not realize the photo was doctored on Wednesday (August 30).

“I’m literally dying at all the people that are so f###### stupid that they think this is real,” Logic said in a brief clip. “You guys are f######—so stupid.”

The rapper shared his altered selfie, which made him look like he gained weight, via Instagram on Monday (August 29). The Twitter/X account Drama Alert reposted the image the same day with the post receiving more than 14 million views. The post was eventually tagged to note the photo was edited.

Logic went viral a month after selling his music catalog to Influence Media. The platform previously acquired much of Future’s publishing catalog in 2022.

“Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I’ve been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world,” Logic said. “It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene [McLean] and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”

Earlier this year, Logic dropped his first independent album College Park. The project featured collaborations with RZA, Bun B, Redman, Joey Bada$$ and more.